WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Jackaroo
  4. Ls (4X4)

1991 Holden Jackaroo Ls (4X4) 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

1991 Holden Jackaroo Ls (4X4) 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Holden Jackaroo Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gcm 3100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215Sr-15
Rear Tyre 215Sr-15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jacubs17Fj4123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan