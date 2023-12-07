Specifications for the 1991 Land Rover 3.5 County (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Land Rover 3.5 County (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|12
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1486 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2794 mm
|Height
|2035 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gcm
|6450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1085 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|258 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7.50Rx16X6
|Rear Rim Size
|7.50Rx16X6
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Salldhmv1Aa207481
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette