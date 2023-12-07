Specifications for the 1991 Mazda 626 (2Ws). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Mazda 626 (2Ws) 2.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2575 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4515 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Maxiumum Torque
|233 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmogd102100000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Sunroof