Specifications for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 180 E Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Mercedes-Benz 180 E Limited Edition 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1441 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1421 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4448 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|154 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jjx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jjx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2010182F001000
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering