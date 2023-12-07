Specifications for the 1991 Morgan Plus Eight. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Morgan Plus Eight 3.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2490 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|3730 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|828 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|298 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|8000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Leather Trim