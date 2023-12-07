WhichCar
1991 Nissan Vanette Blind 2.0L Petrol Van

1991 Nissan Vanette Blind 2.0L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1991 Nissan Vanette Blind. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1835 mm
Length 4350 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1215 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 64 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 165R14X6
Rear Rim Size 165R14X6

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Left Hand Front Pillar
VIN Number Jn10Brc22A0123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided