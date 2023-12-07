Specifications for the 1991 Peugeot 405 Longchamps. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Peugeot 405 Longchamps 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1443 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2669 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1714 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|163 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf315Bdf208123456
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers