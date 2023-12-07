WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 21
  4. Marseille

1991 Renault 21 Marseille 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Renault 21 Marseille 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Renault 21 Marseille. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 4462 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1530 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1070 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf1L48K0501980011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France