WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 25
  4. Baccara V6

1991 Renault 25 Baccara V6 2.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1991 Renault 25 Baccara V6 2.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1991 Renault 25 Baccara V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1507 mm
Tracking Rear 1445 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2718 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4713 mm
Width 1806 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 Vr15
Rear Tyre 195/60 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1B29F0205001900
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured France