Specifications for the 1991 Renault 25 Baccara V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Renault 25 Baccara V6 2.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1507 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2718 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4713 mm
|Width
|1806 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1B29F0205001900
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Rear Spoiler
- Trip Computer