Specifications for the 1991 Saab 900 Ems 16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Saab 900 Ems 16 2.0L Petrol 3D Combi Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2517 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4687 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ac36E2M7000491
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Sunroof