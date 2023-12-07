WhichCar
1991 Toyota Bundera (4X4) 2.4L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1991 Toyota Bundera (4X4) 2.4L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Specifications for the 1991 Toyota Bundera (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2310 mm
Height 1895 mm
Length 4060 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 205R16Cx6
Rear Rim Size 205R16Cx6

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Rj70-0000379
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan