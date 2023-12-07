WhichCar
1991 Toyota Lexcen Glx 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Toyota Lexcen Glx 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1991 Toyota Lexcen Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1453 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2731 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1806 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1803 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 292 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vnx19Hkt299037
Country Manufactured Australia