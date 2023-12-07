WhichCar
1991 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 2.1L Petrol Bus

1991 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 2.1L Petrol Bus details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1991 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1950 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1510 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 185Rx14
Rear Rim Size 185Rx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Panel
VIN Number Wv2Zzz25Zkh123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs

Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $66,500