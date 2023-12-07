WhichCar
1991 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1991 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1410 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4040 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1086 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Gzlw123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

