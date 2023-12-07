Specifications for the 1991 Volvo 2 40 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Volvo 2 40 Gle 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1370 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4782 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Yv124488Xp1000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette