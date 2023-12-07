WhichCar
1991 Volvo 2 40 Gle 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate

1991 Volvo 2 40 Gle 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1991 Volvo 2 40 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1370 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4782 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Yv124588Xp1000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden