1992 Alfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Alfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1992 Alfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1488 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4555 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1470 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 253 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 Vr15
Rear Tyre 195/60 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar164Aoo00001001
Country Manufactured Italy