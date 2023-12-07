Specifications for the 1992 Alfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Alfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4555 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|253 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar164Aoo00001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension