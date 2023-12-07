Specifications for the 1992 Alfa Romeo 33 Boxer 16V Qv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Alfa Romeo 33 Boxer 16V Qv 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1366 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4075 mm
|Width
|1614 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar90700005000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette