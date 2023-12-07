WhichCar
1992 Audi 100 2.8 V6 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Audi 100 2.8 V6 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1992 Audi 100 2.8 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1528 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2687 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4790 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 128 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R15
Rear Tyre 215/60 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Aznn123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany