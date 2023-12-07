Specifications for the 1992 Audi 100 2.8 V6 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Audi 100 2.8 V6 Quattro 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1528 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2687 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4790 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Aznn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers