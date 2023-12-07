WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. 80
  4. 2.3E

1992 Audi 80 2.3E 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Audi 80 2.3E 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1992 Audi 80 2.3E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1449 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4482 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Torsion Crank

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz8Czna123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany