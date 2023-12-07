Specifications for the 1992 Audi 80 2.3E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Audi 80 2.3E 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Audi News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1449 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2612 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4482 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Crank
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Czna123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette