1992 Audi V8 Quattro 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Audi V8 Quattro 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1992 Audi V8 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 94 mm
Wheelbase 2703 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4861 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 8Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz44Zln123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany