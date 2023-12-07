Specifications for the 1992 Audi V8 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Audi V8 Quattro 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1519 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|94 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4861 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz44Zln123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Trip Computer