Specifications for the 1992 Bentley Eight. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Bentley Eight 6.8L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3061 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|5268 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2330 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|13 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scbzs0009Hch20001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette