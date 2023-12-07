Specifications for the 1992 Daihatsu Feroza Spv Ltd. Ed. (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Daihatsu Feroza Spv Ltd. Ed. (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2175 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|3685 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gcm
|3000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|195Sr15
|Rear Tyre
|195Sr15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver K Frame
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdaoof30000000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Sunroof