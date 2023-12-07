Specifications for the 1992 Ferrari 348 Tb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Ferrari 348 Tb 3.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1502 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1578 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1170 mm
|Length
|4230 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1393 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7200
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|323 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Zfffa35D000000000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Windows