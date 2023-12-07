WhichCar
1992 Ford Capri Clubsprint Turbo Sc 1.6L Petrol 2D Convertible

1992 Ford Capri Clubsprint Turbo Sc 1.6L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1992 Ford Capri Clubsprint Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1399 mm
Tracking Rear 1426 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2405 mm
Height 1273 mm
Length 4146 mm
Width 1595 mm
Kerb Weight 1107 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaaulaumt12345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Australia