Specifications for the 1992 Ford Corsair Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Ford Corsair Ghia Ua 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1453 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4523 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|910 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|189 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6F4U12Zncgks12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette