Specifications for the 1992 Ford Courier (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Ford Courier (4X4) 2.6L Petrol P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1715 mm
|Length
|4920 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gcm
|3650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205R16C
|Rear Tyre
|205R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasghcly12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided