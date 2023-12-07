WhichCar
1992 Ford Courier (4X4) 2.6L Petrol P/Up

1992 Ford Courier (4X4) 2.6L Petrol P/Up details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1992 Ford Courier (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4920 mm
Width 1705 mm
Kerb Weight 1510 kg
Gcm 3650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205R16C
Rear Tyre 205R16C
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jcoaaasghcly12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Not Provided