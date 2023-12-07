WhichCar
1992 Ford Festiva Wa 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1992 Ford Festiva Wa 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1992 Ford Festiva Wa. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1404 mm
Tracking Rear 1384 mm
Wheelbase 2345 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 3615 mm
Width 1605 mm
Kerb Weight 834 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 105 Nm
Makimum Power 46 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Knada11K5M6123456
Country Manufactured Korea