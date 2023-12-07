Specifications for the 1992 Ford Laser Tx3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Ford Laser Tx3 Khii 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4270 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasgpmml12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers