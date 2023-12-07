Specifications for the 1992 Holden Jackaroo Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Holden Jackaroo Ls (4X4) 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gcm
|3100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|950 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|215Sr-15
|Rear Tyre
|215Sr-15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jacubs17Fj4123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking