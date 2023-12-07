Specifications for the 1992 Hyundai Sonata Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Hyundai Sonata Gls 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1317 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|233 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhaf31Tpku000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $165
- Metallic Paint Special - $198
