1992 Mercedes-Benz 400 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Mercedes-Benz 400 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5113 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Front Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wdb1400422A123456
Country Manufactured Germany