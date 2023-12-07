WhichCar
1992 Peugeot 205 Gti 1.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1992 Peugeot 205 Gti 1.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1992 Peugeot 205 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1393 mm
Tracking Rear 1332 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1355 mm
Length 3705 mm
Width 1589 mm
Kerb Weight 950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 Vr15
Rear Tyre 185/55 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Vf3741C8607819825
Country Manufactured France