Specifications for the 1992 Peugeot 205 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Peugeot 205 Gti 1.9L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1393 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1332 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|3705 mm
|Width
|1589 mm
|Kerb Weight
|950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1275 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|152 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf3741C8607819825
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers