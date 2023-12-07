WhichCar
1992 Porsche 968 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1992 Porsche 968 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1472 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1275 mm
Length 4320 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 360 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz96Zns800001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany