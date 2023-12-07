Specifications for the 1992 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2008 kg
|Gcm
|6720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|712 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sallhamm3Ga000003
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint