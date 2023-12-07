WhichCar
1992 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1992 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1992 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1792 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1818 mm
Kerb Weight 1920 kg
Gcm 6720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205 R16
Rear Tyre 205 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sallmamm3Ka625037
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain