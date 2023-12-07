WhichCar
1992 Renault 19 Txe 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1992 Renault 19 Txe 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1992 Renault 19 Txe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1418 mm
Tracking Rear 1406 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1412 mm
Length 4162 mm
Width 1696 mm
Kerb Weight 1020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 68 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Vf1B53C0507432940
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France