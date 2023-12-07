Specifications for the 1992 Renault 19 Txe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Renault 19 Txe 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1418 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1406 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|4162 mm
|Width
|1696 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1515 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|140 Nm
|Makimum Power
|68 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf1B53C0207432940
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette