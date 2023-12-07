Specifications for the 1993 Audi S4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Audi S4 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1561 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4790 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Azpn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
