Specifications for the 1993 Ford Fairmont Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Ford Fairmont Ghia Ebii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Wheelbase
|2794 mm
|Height
|1399 mm
|Length
|4811 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1574 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|348 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswna12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Sound System
- Trip Computer