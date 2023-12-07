WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Falcon
  4. S Xr6

1993 Ford Falcon S Xr6 Ebii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Ford Falcon S Xr6 Ebii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1993 Ford Falcon S Xr6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Falcon News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 1368 mm
Length 4811 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 161 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgswmy12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia