1993 Holden Commodore S Vr 5.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1419 kg
|Gcm
|3782 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2192 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|385 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/65R15
|Rear Tyre
|P205/65R15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vrk80Upl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers