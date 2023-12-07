WhichCar
1993 Holden Statesman V6 Vqii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Holden Statesman V6 Vqii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1993 Holden Statesman V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2826 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4957 mm
Width 1802 mm
Kerb Weight 1496 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 293 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsy19Hnl123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia