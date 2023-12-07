Specifications for the 1993 Honda Crx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Honda Crx 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2370 mm
|Height
|1255 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1115 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7600
|Torque RPM
|7000
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmeg21800S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning