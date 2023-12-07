Specifications for the 1993 HSV Maloo S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 HSV Maloo S Vp 5.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1463 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1512 mm
|Length
|4903 mm
|Width
|1512 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vpk80Uml123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers