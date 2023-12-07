WhichCar
1993 Hyundai Sonata Gle 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Hyundai Sonata Gle 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1993 Hyundai Sonata Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4680 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1280 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1765 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 233 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhaf21Tpnu000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea

