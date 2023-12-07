Specifications for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.0 W201 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1441 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1421 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4448 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|89 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2010242G011934
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $1,421
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,354
- Alloy Wheels - $2,019
- Cruise Control - $1,117
- Leather Trim - $4,634
- Metallic Paint - $2,097
- Power front seats - $3,786
- Power Sunroof - $3,002