Specifications for the 1993 Mitsubishi Galant V6-24. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mitsubishi Galant V6-24 Hj 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4620 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|179 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfhj4S44Nj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler