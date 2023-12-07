Specifications for the 1993 Peugeot 205 Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Peugeot 205 Si 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1365 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|3705 mm
|Width
|1570 mm
|Kerb Weight
|875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|132 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf320Cbd223200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels - $790
- Metallic Paint - $540